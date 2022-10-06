Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

FOX Price Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

