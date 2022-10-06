FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. FOX has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

