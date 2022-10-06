FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.
FOX Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. FOX has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $44.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
