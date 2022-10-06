Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Richard Fraser Sells 250,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($181,246.98).
Frenkel Topping Group Stock Up 0.8 %
FEN stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,975.00. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58.44 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile
