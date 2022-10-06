Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Richard Fraser Sells 250,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($181,246.98).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Up 0.8 %

FEN stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,975.00. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58.44 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

