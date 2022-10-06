ftm.guru (ELITE) Price Reaches $765.02 on Top Exchanges

ftm.guru (ELITE) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ftm.guru token can currently be purchased for $765.02 or 0.03838118 BTC on popular exchanges. ftm.guru has a market capitalization of $191,256.18 and approximately $8,739.00 worth of ftm.guru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ftm.guru has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.87 or 1.00002934 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004919 BTC.

ftm.guru Profile

ftm.guru (CRYPTO:ELITE) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2021. ftm.guru’s total supply is 1,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 250 tokens. The official website for ftm.guru is ftm.guru. ftm.guru’s official message board is medium.com/@ftm1337. ftm.guru’s official Twitter account is @ftm1337.

Buying and Selling ftm.guru

According to CryptoCompare, “ftm.guru (ELITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. ftm.guru has a current supply of 1,337 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ftm.guru is 810.57950313 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,731.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftm.guru/.”

