Fullen Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fullen Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $719,000.

AOR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

