Fusotao Protocol (TAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million

Fusotao Protocol (TAO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Fusotao Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusotao Protocol has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $650,362.00 worth of Fusotao Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusotao Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusotao Protocol Profile

Fusotao Protocol’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. Fusotao Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Fusotao Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fusotaoprotocol. The official website for Fusotao Protocol is www.fusotao.org.

Fusotao Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusotao Protocol (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Near platform. Fusotao Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fusotao Protocol is 0.28908924 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $733,751.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fusotao.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusotao Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusotao Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusotao Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

