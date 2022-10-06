F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,785 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

