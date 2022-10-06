F&V Capital Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 4.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

