G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

