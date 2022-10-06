Galaxy Heroes Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (GHC)

Galaxy Heroes (GHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Galaxy Heroes has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $188,903.00 worth of Galaxy Heroes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galaxy Heroes has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Galaxy Heroes token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Galaxy Heroes alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Profile

Galaxy Heroes was first traded on August 11th, 2022. Galaxy Heroes’ total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,000,000,000,000 tokens. Galaxy Heroes’ official website is galaxyheroes.com. The Reddit community for Galaxy Heroes is https://reddit.com/r/galaxyheroescoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galaxy Heroes’ official Twitter account is @galaxyheroesghc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galaxy Heroes is galaxyheroes.medium.com.

Galaxy Heroes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Heroes (GHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Heroes has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Heroes is 0 USD and is down -9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $455.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyheroes.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy Heroes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galaxy Heroes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galaxy Heroes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galaxy Heroes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galaxy Heroes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.