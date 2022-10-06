GamesPad (GMPD) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

GamesPad (GMPD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GamesPad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. GamesPad has a market cap of $997,470.86 and $12,016.00 worth of GamesPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamesPad has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About GamesPad

GamesPad launched on December 19th, 2021. GamesPad’s total supply is 494,932,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,400,712 tokens. GamesPad’s official message board is medium.com/gamespad. GamesPad’s official website is gamespad.io. GamesPad’s official Twitter account is @gamespad_vc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GamesPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GamesPad (GMPD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GamesPad has a current supply of 494,932,275.91 with 67,400,712 in circulation. The last known price of GamesPad is 0.01471174 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $52,398.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamespad.io/.”

