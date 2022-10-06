Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 704,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

