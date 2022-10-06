Gem Pad Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $490,218.53 (GEMS)

Gem Pad (GEMS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Gem Pad has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Pad token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Pad has a total market capitalization of $490,218.53 and $10,114.00 worth of Gem Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.85 or 0.99980164 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Gem Pad Profile

Gem Pad (GEMS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2022. Gem Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,000,001 tokens. Gem Pad’s official Twitter account is @thegempad. Gem Pad’s official message board is medium.com/@thegempad. The official website for Gem Pad is gempad.app.

Buying and Selling Gem Pad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gem Pad (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gem Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gem Pad is 0.00636924 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,546.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gempad.app.”

