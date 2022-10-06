General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.5% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

