Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,246 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

