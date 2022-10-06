Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDBF opened at $2,975.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,517.45. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,787.75 and a 52 week high of $5,242.16.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

