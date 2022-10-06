Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.5 %

GNL opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $131,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 102,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

