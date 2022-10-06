Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.5 %
GNL opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
