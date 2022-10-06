Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIV. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

