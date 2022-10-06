Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Shares Up 4.5%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

