Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.
Great Eagle Company Profile
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
