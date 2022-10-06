Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Greif Trading Down 0.2 %

GEF stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 145.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

