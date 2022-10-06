Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Gap Up to $150.04

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.04, but opened at $153.28. Group 1 Automotive shares last traded at $150.59, with a volume of 43 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,763,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

