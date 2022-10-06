Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.99

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$710.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.37.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
