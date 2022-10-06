Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.99

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$710.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.37.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Guardian Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.