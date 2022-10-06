Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.67

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.67 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.51). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.56), with a volume of 544,630 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £477.91 million and a P/E ratio of 202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Cuts Dividend

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.