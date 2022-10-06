Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.94. 130,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $358.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

