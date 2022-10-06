Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $43.72. 95,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

