Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

