Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up 3.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Waters worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,954. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a one year low of $269.37 and a one year high of $375.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

