Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 4.4 %

WM stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

