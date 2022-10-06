Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 658 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 2.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

