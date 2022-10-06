Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 57,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

MGRC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

