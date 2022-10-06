Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,154,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 93,277.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.