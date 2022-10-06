Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €19.60 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential upside of 200.15% from the company’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, July 29th.

SAF-Holland Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.17 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.53 ($6.66). The company had a trading volume of 104,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a market cap of $296.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.66 and its 200-day moving average is €7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €6.02 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of €13.80 ($14.08).

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

