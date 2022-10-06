Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 234,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

