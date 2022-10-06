Head to Head Contrast: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $18.15 billion 0.61 $2.56 billion N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 29.53 -$6.05 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 2 0 2.67 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.80%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Summary

Sasol beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

