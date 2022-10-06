Head to Head Review: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -695.94% -17.12% -16.03% Pacific Biosciences of California -147.39% -35.76% -13.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seer and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 75.27 -$71.17 million ($1.37) -5.82 Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 11.68 -$181.22 million ($0.92) -7.37

Analyst Recommendations

Seer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seer and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.52%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 155.88%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Seer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.