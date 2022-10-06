Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.24

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 33400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.