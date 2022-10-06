Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78. 428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

