Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,886 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

