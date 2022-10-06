Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

