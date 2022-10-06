Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,975 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $60,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $171.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

