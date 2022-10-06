Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

