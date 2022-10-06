Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.50 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42.

