Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

