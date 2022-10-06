Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,344 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

RDIV stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

