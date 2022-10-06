Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

