Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

