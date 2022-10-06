Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

