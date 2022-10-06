Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CL King dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HELE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.13. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,250. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.