Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VWO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 915,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

